Napa has met its state-required goal for permitting new housing with four years to spare – and added its first significant sum of less-expensive dwellings to its total.
The city in 2018 granted building permits for 591 residential units, bringing its total to 871 halfway through an eight-year cycle, staff members told the Planning Commission on Thursday. This total exceeds the goal of 835 dwellings.
Sixty-eight of the housing permits Napa issued last year were for dwellings affordable to those earning less than the Napa median – 53 for households on very low incomes and another 15 reserved for low-income families, according to senior planner Michael Walker.
Two affordable housing developments accounted for those totals: the 50-unit Stoddard West apartments off Soscol Avenue, and the 20-unit Napa Courtyards at 535 Coombsville Road east of downtown.
The city still needs an additional 355 affordable units by 2023 to meet its goals under its allocation, which is broken down into categories for very low incomes (less than 50 percent of the local median), low (below 80 percent), moderate (80 to 120 percent) and above-moderate (more than 120 percent) incomes. Remaining needs include 132 units attainable at very low incomes, 84 at low incomes and 139 at moderate incomes.
Since Napa’s current housing cycle began in 2015, city records indicate it had issued nine building permits for affordable housing before the start of 2018, although various multifamily developments gained approval during that time. Permit issues for non-subsidized housing totaled 248 during those three years.
New permits for market-rate construction in 2018 covered projects such as The Braydon, a development west of Soscol Avenue’s auto showroom corridor that will include at least 282 rental apartments and possibly more in later phases.
Under California’s regional housing needs allocation program, local communities must plan on adding a set number of homes over eight-year periods. In the Bay Area, the Association of Bay Area Governments has spread a commitment to 187,990 dwellings across nine counties, with Napa County assigned 1,482 housing units.