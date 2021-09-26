Napa exhibition aims to give a charge to electric car use

The goals of electric car supporters at Napa’s Drive and Bike Electric show on Sunday might have been captured in the several gasoline-free Teslas, Volkswagens and Chevrolets on display – but perhaps more so in one of the show’s oldest entries.
Once an automotive pioneer, the Nissan Leaf driven to the Napa Valley College campus by David Armstrong of Sebastopol is now a decade old and no longer the latest word in electric vehicle fashion. But in its endurance and daily commuting – with 106,000 miles on its odometer and a replacement battery pack under its hood – the blue hatchback has become an example of the everyday familiarity that Drive Electric’s organizer is hoping will become the norm for zero-emission vehicles in years to come.
“This is fun to drive, the handling is great and it’s pretty much noiseless,” Armstrong said of his 2011 Leaf, one of more than 20 electric vehicles to appear at Drive Electric’s third edition in Napa. “Friends are starting to get envious, even my wife and three sons.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Returning to the NVC campus after its cancellation in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Drive and Bike Electric was one of a variety of EV showcases scheduled for National Drive Electric Week, which takes place over 10 days and two weekends into early October. Sunday’s Napa exhibition included a range of choices beyond the now-familiar Teslas, from a new Volkswagen ID.4 to a battery-driven school bus and even a 1960s-designed sports coupe refitted with batteries instead of its stock V8 engine.
The goal of shows like Drive Electric is to familiarize more people not only with emissions-free driving, but also with rebates and incentives – not only from automakers but power companies offering solar, wind and other forms of renewable energy – that can bring down the cost of traditionally expensive electric vehicles, according to the show’s organizer Gopal Shanker.
“What we are trying to do is make sure that anyone who can afford to can do it,” said Shanker, president of the Récolte Energy renewable energy consultancy in Napa. “… It’s not just for wealthy people; if you pay $4.50 or $5 a gallon for gas, you should consider an EV, a used one if available, and with subsidies if you can use those benefits.”
Napa residents, including students, showed off hand-crafted electric cars at Napa Valley College Sunday.
Besides the range of electric sedans and SUVs shown by participants, the Napa exhibition allowed visitors to try out electric bicycles and peruse by far the show’s largest entry – one of the three yellow buses operated since December 2020 by the Vacaville Unified School District. A single charge allows the new-style school buses sold by the Lion Electric Co. of Quebec to run for up to 100 miles, according to sales manager John Vaughn.
Not all of Drive Electric’s entries on Sunday were factory new, or even pre-owned like an early Nissan Leaf.
David Heacock’s vehicle stood out from the others by its sheer age – a two-door Avanti first sold in 1962 by the long-defunct Studebaker firm, then by various successors for more than four decades. But its gleaming-white skin now concealed a three-phase motor and 96 lithium-ion cells that occupied the nose and the space where the rear seat had once been.
After an early experiment installing an electric drivetrain on the sports coupe he bought in 2006, Heacock returned to the car five years ago to install its current mechanicals – a project he said helps him share with others his enthusiasm for old cars and new technology alike.
“I’m an older guy – I’m 76 now – and I love the design of classic cars,” the Fairfield resident said of his Avanti, which was built in 1985. “It’s like a magnet because of the design, and then you can talk to people about electric cars – and then they really get interested.”
Photos: Drive and Bike Electric showcases electric cars in Napa
Drive and Bike Electric Napa 2021
Drive and Bike Electric Napa 2021
Drive and Bike Electric Napa 2021
Drive and Bike Electric Napa 2021
Drive and Bike Electric Napa 2021
Drive and Bike Electric Napa 2021
Drive and Bike Electric Napa 2021
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
This formerly uninhabitable south Napa home is about to be flipped, and at a big price hike, but will buyers respond?
Napa County Sheriff's officers made arrests at Lake Berryessa after finding heroin in a car and a loaded rifle on a jet ski.
The shrinkage of the Napa school district’s student body is advancing faster than predicted, and more so in the earliest grades teaching the y…
Wine seltzers are of the newest players in the booming RTD (ready-to-drink) market, with wine groups like Duckhorn getting in on the innovation.
Owners of Aetna Springs are proposing a luxury camping resort for Turkey Hill in Pope Valley.
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena
No solace for Napa family’s loss: DUI crash on Browns Valley Road claimed life of brother, son, friend
Napan Michael Patland continues to mourn the loss of his brother in a DUI crash while the man responsible faces his sentencing for his crime.
Meadowood resort in Napa Valley is working with county supervisors on a plan to recover from the 2020 Glass Fire.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
Napa County is considering a one-acre development limit for new homes allowed amid the agricultural preserve, a move to help protect prime Nap…
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com