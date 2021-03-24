Napa exotic plant prepares to bloom during pandemic

The plant certainly is eye-catching. At its base, long spiky green grass-like blades form a puffball shape. For anyone wandering by, it’s hard to miss the stalk itself. Many people have stopped and asked about the growth, which has not “bloomed” yet, said Brown. Most ask him what the flower itself will look like.

His answer?

“I have no idea,” said Brown. “I’m waiting too.”

Part of the fun is just anticipating what it could become, he added.

One person who’s not exactly anticipating such a sight is Brown’s 96-year-old mother, Louise Brown. She has seen such a stalk sprout on this same plant before, but she nipped it in the bud.

“It was pornographic,” she said with a touch of mock seriousness.

“I didn’t think the neighbors would be excited about it,” said Mrs. Brown. “I chopped it down before I was run out of the country.”

Sure, the stalk is quite distinct, “but not in a good way,” said Mrs. Brown. “I don’t want to be famous for it.”

In fact, Mrs. Brown has made it a point to avoid looking at the appendage as it presents today.