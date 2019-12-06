The city of Napa has recorded one of the Bay Area’s more notable improvements in overall pavement quality in the last decade, and public works officials say a year-old sales tax can help Napa protect those gains in the future.
Measure T, a voter-approved half-cent tax for road upkeep that took effect in 2018, will account for 73 percent of Napa’s annual street-paving budget – $4.59 million of $6.29 million – in the current fiscal year that runs through June 2020, deputy public works director Eric Whan told the City Council Tuesday night.
Key to further upgrades, he added, is an emphasis on more frequent, but less expensive measures, to extend pavement life, especially timely pothole repairs and surface sealing to delay the need for full replacement.
Street surfacing accounts for the majority of the city of Napa’s spending from Measure T funds, 57 percent of its $8 million allotment. Other sale-tax funds include $1.97 million for repairing and extending sidewalks and curbs, as well as $1.44 million for traffic signals, Whan reported.
Future Measure T spending also will cover improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists such as digital speed readouts, push-button crosswalk flashers, and green-painted bike lanes at intersections to keep cars at a safe distance, according to Whan.
Overall, Napa is scheduled to spend $17.11 million on city streets and sidewalks, up about $4.6 million from the previous year and more than tripling the $5.3 million it allotted in 2017-18.
“What a blessing is Measure T, what a godsend it is to give us the resources for all this desperately needed work,” said Vice Mayor Scott Sedgley.
News of the funding boost for local streets came less than a month after a survey of Bay Area communities placed Napa road conditions, a longtime weakness, slightly above the regional average. Napa’s pavement condition index in 2018 scored 70 of a possible 100 points, improving 16 points over a decade, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission said.
Among Napa County’s five towns only Yountville – with fewer than 3,000 residents and a fraction of Napa’s street mileage – recorded a better pavement score.
The MTC yardstick classifies pavement scoring between 80 and 100 as very good to excellent, with 60-79 indicating fair to good condition, 50-59 “at risk” and streets measuring zero to 49 labeled “failed” to “poor.”
The improvement in street conditions closely tracks the history of Napa’s annual paving program, which began in 2009 – when Napa pavement was rated the Bay Area’s fifth-worst – and resurfaces 10 miles of streets per year in different neighborhoods.
Federal stimulus funds Napa received during the Great Recession provided many of the resources for the early years of the city 10-mile-a-year campaign, but newer resources led by Measure T should help sustain it, according to Whan, who said Public Works has a goal of improving the city pavement score by at least one percentage point a year over the next five years.