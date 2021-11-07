Napa eyes ways to boost senior health

A greater percentage of American seniors have been exercising, but nearly 80% are still not active enough by the standards set by federal guidelines.

About a third of seniors are even considered inactive, especially women, those with less income and those with less than a high school education.

And several challenge areas, like suicides, mental distress and drug-related deaths among seniors, were trending upward even before COVID-19.

That's all according to a report the Napa Senior Advisory Commission received Wednesday about national and state health trends among seniors.

The 2021 Senior Report, by America’s Health Rankings, paints a portrait of the well-being of older adults in the United States this year, city of Napa recreation manager Katrina Gregory said at the meeting. Parks and Recreation staff wants to keep an eye on those trends, she said, so the city and commission can make informed decisions around how best to support seniors.

In particular, Gregory added, Parks and Recreation department staff are looking to see how they can improve positive public health outcomes in the community, particularly with older adults.

“We’re obviously not medical providers, but we are helping people stay active, helping people feel less lonely and depressed from isolation,” Gregory said. “There are things we can do to help improve public health.”

Because the report was completed earlier this year, it doesn’t contain much long-term data that takes the impacts of COVID-19 into consideration, Gregory said. But it does mention that, as of May this year, 450,000 seniors died because of COVID-19 — which represented 80% of all US COVID deaths at that time. (A count of COVID-19 deaths eclipsed 750,000 on Nov. 4, according to the New York Times.)

“The highest rates were among 85 years old and older,” Gregory said. “It was considered the third leading cause of death, right behind heart disease and cancer.”

Gregory also drew attention to the so-called “Silver Tsunami,” a metaphor used to describe the country’s aging population.

Currently, she said, 54 million people in the United States are over 65, which equates to about 16% of the population. In 30 years, that number will grow to about 85 million, she said, about 20% of the population.

In part, she said, that’s why various social and economic factors relating to seniors are increasing in relevance.

The report labels areas related to those factors as either a “success” or a “challenge.” For instance, food insecurity has decreased among seniors by 16% between 2014 and 2018, which is considered a “success.” (Other reports indicate that food insecurity has been on the rise during COVID.) But poverty was 2.7 times higher among seniors in that same time period who identify as a race other than non-Hispanic white, which is considered a “challenge.”

Another success, according to the report, is that exercise among seniors increased 31% between 2017 and 2019, which means that 23.1% of seniors met federal physical activity guidelines in 2019. But physical inactivity among seniors increased 5% from 2018-19, meaning that 31% of seniors are considered physically inactive — with higher rates among women, those with lower income and those who attained less than a high school education.

“Although it’s increased, only a quarter of adults over 65 meet the federal standard for physical activity,” Gregory said. “That standard is 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of rigorous activity, and two days of muscle strengthening per week. This is an area we can, perhaps, help with.”

In other news, the commission received an update from Julia Orr, executive director of Molly’s Angels, a service organization that provides transportation and support services to local seniors over the age of 60, which has continued to operate through much of the pandemic.

Orr said that, even with a brief pause, the organization managed to provide 3,094 free rides to seniors through 2020. And this year, the organization had provided 3,245 rides by the end of September.

The organization is seeing a steady increase in demand for rides, Orr said. Generally, rides can be scheduled with about a one week notice, she added.

The organization also carries out “Hello, Molly! Care Calls,” which can essentially be safety checks and friendly conversations. During 2020, Orr said, Molly’s Angels made 11,865 care calls. In 2021, that number dropped to 2,599 care calls.

Molly’s Angels also created a contactless grocery delivery program to seniors because of the pandemic in 2020, Orr said, which was being paid for in donations; seniors served could choose to either pay or not pay for the program.

“We would go online, get the shopping lists from seniors who needed groceries, shop for them online, have one of our volunteers pick it up curbside so they weren’t being exposed in the grocery store either, and drop it at the senior’s door,” Orr said. “Some people were worried about abuse of the program, but we haven’t had any.”

In 2020, Orr said, Molly’s Angles carried out 259 deliveries. In 2021, the organization delivered groceries 120 times.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

