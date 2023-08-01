Attractions old and new will take over the Napa Valley Expo when it hosts its annual Town & Country Fair next week.

The late-summer mélange of rides, carnival games, farm animals and more returns Aug. 10-13 to the Expo at 575 Third St. in downtown Napa. This year’s highlights will range from standbys like the Junior Livestock Auction and nightly concerts to additions that include the exhibition’s first-ever drag show.

Gates will open at 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 10 and 11, and at noon Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13. The Expo grounds will stay open until 10 p.m. each night.

While “traditions are the foundations of fairs” and lend them much of their nostalgic charm, “we also need to stay relevant and interesting to draw a crowd,” said Corey Oakley, chief executive of the state-owned Expo.

“A fair traditionally is a bunch of events rolled into one, (so) we try to offer something for everyone,” including new events that make more people feel welcome, he said in a recent email.

The Napa fair’s traditional showpiece, the Junior Livestock Auction, will take over the Expo’s animal pavilion on the morning of Aug. 12, showcasing cattle, goats, sheep and other animals raised by Napa Valley children and teenagers through local 4-H clubs and FFA chapters. Last summer’s auction raised a record $1.89 million for livestock-raising youth.

“Each animal project teaches them about responsibility, finances, empathy, cooperation and sportsmanship,” said Oakley. “Every one of the more than 250 kids involved in the program has learned how to run their own business.”

“No one ever visits the Fair on this day, observes the auction process and the kids at work, and doesn't walk away with more knowledge about agriculture. This goes for the kids as well.”

Livestock shows at the Expo will begin Aug. 8 and are free prior to the opening of the fair. The Junior Livestock Auction on Aug. 12 will start at 9 a.m., with registration beginning one hour before.

Napa’s fair also will showcase the Ag Alley, with attractions ranging from a corn pit and edible garden display to an insect display and activities for adults and children.

Other events returning to the Napa fair include the Makers Market, karaoke contests, the Wine Lounge, Kid Zone and Playspace, and adult and junior arts and crafts exhibits.

This year’s most notable addition to the fair may be its debut drag show on Aug. 11, led by the Napa disc jockey Rob Doughty, known as DJ Rotten Robbie. “Drag is really hot right now. … People love it,” he said in a phone interview.

“Napa is a little more progressive” than the states attempting to restrict drag performances, or cities where Proud Boys and other agitators have harassed and disrupted drag shows, Doughty added. “I keep an eye out” for troublemakers, he continued, but the passion for drag is there and “it would have happened anyway.”

Other additions to the 2023 fair will include an expanded carnival with two roller coasters and five new children’s rides, along with Cooks Racing Pigs, a petting farm and pony rides.

The Town & Country Fair will feature a variety of musicians on three Expo venues, with headliners playing on the Joe Anderson Plaza Stage. Jefferson Starship will perform there on Aug. 10, followed by Craig Morgan on Aug. 11, Cheat Codes Aug. 12, and Banda Machos and Banda Maguey Aug. 13.

Meanwhile, the Bandstand Stage will host a series of tribute bands, and the Locals Live! Stage will present musicians from the Napa area. Tyzen the Comedy Hypnotist also will perform several shows during the fair.

If you go Napa Town & Country Fair Thursday, Aug. 10 to Sunday, Aug. 13 Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa Tickets: $10 in advance or $15 at the gate; $7 for military members, seniors 60 and older and children 6-12 ($12 at the gate). For children 5 and younger admission is free. Seniors and children 12 and younger get free admission on opening day Aug. 10. Carnival wristbands for unlimited rides are $35 in advance, $45 at the gate. Advance ticket and wristband sales are available until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 9. Group ticket sales are also available. For more information, visit napafair.org.