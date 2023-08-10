Ari Wiley wanted to ride a Ferris wheel and eat some funnel cake.

Anyone with similar wishes is in luck. The Napa Town & Country Fair opened Thursday and runs through Sunday. It's designed to be a four-day fair-fan funfest.

David and Ari Wiley were among the people at the fair gate when it opened at 2 p.m. on Thursday. They had a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old with them, the children of friends, so they didn't figure they'd get to hit the bigger thrill rides.

"Not today, but maybe another day," Ari Wiley said.

Carnival rides are always a major attraction. The fair has ones that take you up, drop you down and spin you around. As the names suggest, Himalaya, Vertigo, Pharaoh's Fury and Paratrooper are not for the weak-of-stomach.

Ivan Lopez, 15, wanted to ride on the Zipper, an aerial ride where a boom rotates and the cars spin. It's been a long time coming for him. He said he wanted to go on the Zipper last year, but the line was too long.

He was with Ali Mazo, who made it clear by her facial expression that she didn't relish a Zipper ride quite as much. She preferred a ride with a rocking boat, though she didn't remember its name.

The Kid Zone rides are tamer, only junior-scale stomach-churners — Wacky Worm, Kiddie Scrambler, Frog Hopper.

And there is the fair food, some of which also may not be for the weak-of-stomach. But people lined up at booths selling such fatty, flavorsome fare as bacon-wrapped hot dogs.

Besides the funnel cake, Ari Wiley wanted fries and shaved ice.

"We eat pretty well at home normally," she said. "Healthier and a little less greasy."

The day is one thing at the Town & Country Fair. The night is something else altogether, when the lights shine, the air cools and the crowds thicken. Given the change of atmosphere, it almost seems like two different fairs.

Mark and Lisa Folke came at 2 p.m. Thursday, but intended to still be there as the evening waned. They planned to see Jefferson Starship, the band known for such hits as "Miracles."

Mark Folke remembers seeing the band about 25 years or so ago.

"At a county fair, of all things," he said.

Beyond that, they weren't certain what the Napa Town & Country Fair would be like. It was all new to them.

"It's our first time," Mark Folke said. "We just moved to Yountville."

The fair has a quieter side away from amplified music pumped out of loudspeakers, a world of indoor exhibits. Fran Campanian came from Calistoga with her sister to enjoy this aspect.

"We want to see the art and photographs," she said. "I'm a photographer. And the animals. And we're going to as many exhibits as we can."

And grab some turkey legs and cotton candy.

Some fairgoers are participants. Blair Mays of Napa is in the Berryessa 4-H club. She spent part of Thursday afternoon preparing Buddy, a Charolais Cross cow, for that day's showmanship activities. That included putting hair spray on Buddy so the cow would look its best.

Her grandfather breeds cattle, which inspired Mays to show a cow for 4-H. She keeps Buddy on her grandfather's Jameson Canyon land.

"I think it's just the experience with the animals," she said.

How does this year's fair stack up to ones from the heyday of local fairs?

The 1954 edition as described by the St. Helena Star featured a horse show, a parade with a few thousand grandstand seats, plenty of livestock and agricultural displays and a variety show featuring Lulu Belle the Wonder Bear and the Hoosier Hot Shots. No carnival rides were advertised. Admission was 50 cents.

This year's fair 69 years later has no Lulu Belle, who was a real performing bear. But it does have racing pigs.

