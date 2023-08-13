Friday night at the Napa County Town & Country Fair was marked by the hollers of kids riding small roller coasters, wafting scents of corn dogs and French fries — and a first-ever drag performance on the fairground's Bandstand Stage.

Just before 7 p.m., DJ Rotten Robbie spun feel-good tracks, from the Jackson 5 to Whitney Houston, hyping up the crowd for the coming show. While originally set for the top of the hour, the drag performance got underway 20 minutes late since, according to organizers, the line to get into the Napa Valley Expo was so long, many attendees hoping to catch the performance were still outside at the announced showtime.

As spectators gathered, grabbing local beer and wine and making sure they had small bills on hand for tipping the queens, excitement was in the air. Finally, the drag queen hosting the show, Sasha Devaroe, took the stage to a wave of cheers and clapping.

Devaroe said that growing up, shows like the one she was leading at the Expo didn’t take place in her hometown — or anywhere close to it. As a result, getting the chance to put on the first-of-its-kind show at the Napa fair was an especially big deal to her.

“I feel honored, to tell you the truth,” Devaroe said before the performance. “I think it's an amazing opportunity for not only me, but for people — the younger generation after me. So to be able to do it here, and to be entrusted with not only my talent and my hosting skills, is an honor.”

Devaroe was joined on stage by two other queens: Sinn E Moan, known as Sinn, and Natalie Ray. She said these queens are people she has worked with before and invited them to join her at the show because she not only considers them friends, but great performers.

Devaroe opened the show with a short introduction to the crowd, explaining what newcomers could expect during the performance. During her speech, she also addressed anti-drag sentiment in the media.

“The most important thing of the day is: drag is not a crime,” Devaroe said. “... We just want to open up minds to know that there are so many types of entertainment out there.”

For the next hour, the queens took turns performing electric numbers, interspersed with segments designed for audience participation, dancing and learning.

While there was a lot of excitement ahead of — and certainly throughout — the first drag show at the Town & Country Fair, there was some pushback ahead of the event online. Some Facebook users commented about the show, stating they don’t believe such content is “family-friendly” or “appropriate” for the fair.

Devaroe said that kind of reaction is not something she gives too much energy to, though she admitted that the comments can sometimes be worrying.

“You do get nervous; we're human,” Devaroe said. “But to have a support team around us, (like) the people who are putting this on for us, to reassure us that it's going to be a safe space, and if there is anything, that we are protected, that kind of eases everything else.”

One attendee, Veronna Ladd, said she was excited to come out to the show to “support Napa and the LGBTQ community here.”

To close the show, Devaroe performed to “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner, donning first a bejeweled full-length purple dress and then, after a quick change, a sparkly flapper-style outfit.

Following the final number, Devaroe took a group selfie with the crowd, each queen took a bow, and DJ Rotten Robbie played a few final songs while attendees danced.

Lydia Ridley said she was most looking forward to seeing the first event of its kind at the fair. “I’m excited to see Napa have something like this; it’s exciting for the community,” she said.

