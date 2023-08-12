Excitement was in the air Saturday morning at the Napa Valley Expo as buyers and sellers alike gathered for the annual Junior Livestock Auction.

The parking lot was filled with camper-van tailgates and kids and teenagers rushing in and out of pens, spending some final moments preparing, and bonding, with their animals before the beginning of the auction, which raises revenue for 4-H and Future Farmers of America programs in Napa County.

This year’s auction began first with swine, followed by meat goats, all meat pens, steers, and finally lambs. To kick off the event, Jeri Hansen, the president of the Expo board of directors, addressed the crowd.

“Every time I come to this auction, I know our future is in good hands,” she said.

Some of the youths selling at Saturday's fair were first-time contestants like Genevieve Maiden, who spent the past six months with a 117-pound Dorper sheep named Bell. She said that in her first year as part of the Valley Ranchers 4-H group, she’s learned a lot and plans to raise more livestock next year.

“I’m definitely going to do it again next year — and I’ve convinced my brother to do it with me this time, too,” Maiden said.

Julian Damron, a member of the 4-Leaf Clovers 4-H club, has been showing at the fair for three years. This year he was selling two market swine: a 257-pound Dark Cross named Prongle and a 247-pound Berkshire named Berky.

He said he would miss giving the pigs belly scratches but was excited for the auction. “It's fun to talk to the buyers and sell my pigs,” Julian said.

Julian’s brother Cole Damron was also selling two Dark Cross pigs: Cheeto, who is 266 pounds, and Pretty Girl, who weighs 226 pounds. He said that he was going to miss his pigs, but was looking forward to having more free time, since caring for the animals is a time-consuming venture.

Cole said that he and his brother raise their pigs at the home of a friend who has a ranch. Since the siblings got their pigs in April, they’ve had an evening routine with their animals to prepare them for today.

“First we feed them and then we take them to our arena where we have to practice our showmanship,” Cole said. “Then we let them all out and they’ll run to their separate pens.”

In addition to the time spent actually raising the livestock, children prepare for auction day by sending out buyer letters to give potential purchasers a preview of animals they should bid on at the fair.

Gianna Rowles, who raised a 105-pound Dorper sheep named Marty this year, explained her process for sending out buyer letters.

“We start writing buyer letters typically in June,” Rowles said. “Our branch (Valley Ranchers 4-H) gives us a list of people we have to mail to, and then I have a personal list that I send out to because I know other people from here. We send those out like late July or sometimes early August, so they get there a few days before auction — that way it’s fresh in their minds.”

Felicity Penterman, a member of the St. Helena Future Farmers Association, said the daily process of caring for the animals, like her two pigs, a Duroc named Eugene and a Light Cross named Bertha, can take about two hours per day. Still, she said, it’s worth the work.

“Eugene has a really, really cute personality and he’s super-sweet,” Penterman said. “I also really like Bertha because she shows really well and she’s also really sweet.”

Penterman and Bertha placed second in this year’s showmanship competition, and she was expecting both pigs would sell well at the auction. With the money she makes, she plans on saving up for a car when she turns 16, along with putting some money away for college.

All of the hard work put in by the kids appeared to pay off on auction day. The first hog of the day, coming in at 264 pounds, sold for $50 a pound, thanks to the generosity of Walsh Vineyard Management.

The rest of the event saw more generous buyers, as auctioneers Randy and Jake Parnell sold animal after animal with enthusiasm throughout the morning.

Auction revenue figures were not immediately available on Saturday, but the Napa event has seen an upswing in revenue since the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced bidding to move online in 2020 when the fair was canceled.

Last year's livestock auction — the first since 2019 to be conducted on its traditional date during the Town & Country Fair — raised a record $1.89 million, compared to nearly $1.45 million for the 2021 auction, which was held as a standalone event due to pandemic-related crowd size limits at the Expo.