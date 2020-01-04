Editor’s note: Traffic Tales is an occasional feature looking at traffic congestion issues in Napa County. Readers are encouraged to contact reporter Barry Eberling at beberling@napanews with suggested stories.
Driving between the city of Napa and Fairfield during rush hour is enough to make someone brake light berserk, congestion cuckoo, gridlock gaga, highway hallucinatory, backup batty.
At least, that’s the commute’s reputation. In my quest to experience the area’s worst traffic, I had to give it a try. I’d join the evening tsunami of travelers going from Napa County jobs to Solano County homes.
The route: from the Napa Valley Register on Soscol Avenue in the city of Napa to Green Valley Shopping Center in Fairfield. Most of the road is highway. The drive should be a snap, but instead it's enough to make a person snap.
One notorious choke point is the left turn from Highway 29 onto Highway 12 heading into Jameson Canyon. On this day, a mile-long backup from the signal took eight minutes to travel. Even finally reaching the left turn pocket seemed like a triumph.
There has to be a better way. I needed a commute expert – someone like Julia Smith of Suisun City, who’s made the journey to a Napa job for years.
“I always have my MapQuest on,” Smith said. “If I see red on Highway 29, then I go Devlin Road.”
Devlin Road runs parallel to Highway 29 through the nearby airport industrial area. Smith said this route can be a traffic mess too, but somehow seems more bearable. The short detour ends by crossing Highway 29 into Jameson Canyon at the same signal giving me left-turn grief.
Yet another option exists to avoid the Highway 29 left-turn backup – cheat. I recently saw a car pull out from the end of the long line, drive in the right hand lane to the front and squeeze back in.
I like to think the best of people. Perhaps this driver was facing an emergency at home and made the move out of dire need, all the while wracked with guilt.
Yeah, sure.
Caltrans a decade ago proposed building a $62 million “tight diamond” interchange at Highway 29 and Highway 12. But Napa Valley Transportation Authority Executive Director Kate Miller recently said the cost would be much higher now and the design doesn’t eliminate traffic problems.
Miller doesn’t propose doing nothing while waiting for an ultimate solution. She mentioned making the left turn lanes longer, which would free up room for through-traffic on Highway 29. She mentioned creating queue lanes to help buses go through the signal more quickly.
After the left turn came the easy part. Highway 12 through rural Jameson Canyon is a four-lane road, two lanes in each direction. Speeds topped 55 mph as brushy hills whizzed by.
Nothing could stop me now – until it did. Suddenly, brake lights flashed as I hit the next big backup, this one 1.5 miles long. The Jameson Canyon cruise became the Jameson Canyon crawl.
The onramp to eastbound Interstate 80 at the end of Jameson Canyon was the culprit. The two eastbound Highway 12 lanes merge into one lane here. Traffic must merge also.
Merging is apparently a talent that not all drivers have, or choose to use.
“Usually you do have some angry drivers out there,” Smith said. “They have to be in front of everyone else.”
The solution would be to get rid of the merge point and have the curving onramp onto eastbound I-80 be two lanes. That’s just what’s scheduled to happen. The Solano Transportation Authority is securing the property needed so construction can begin this summer.
For now, though, I had plenty of time to reflect as I waited in the merge backup.
I looked at the massive retaining walls that hold back Jameson Canyon hills. They appear to be made out of rock, but are really concrete sculpted during the 2014 Highway 12 widening project. A Caltrans official at the time called the trowel-using workers “artists.”
If misery loves company, there’s plenty of company on the Highway 12 commute. The recent NVTA Travel Behavior Study estimated 38,000 vehicles use this route on a Friday.
Traffic has increased on Highway 12 through Jameson Canyon Road by 21 percent since 2013, the study said. It didn’t give reasons, but likely ones include the completion of the Highway 12 widening and continued economic recovery.
Napa County in its recently updated general plan circulation element lays part of the blame for the commute congestion on high housing prices. A significant number of Napa County workers live in Solano County, where homes are less expensive.
The county has vowed to encourage workforce housing development to allow more workers to live locally. Still, the updated circulation plan offered no magic answers to traffic snarls.
“Car and truck traffic in Napa County has steadily increased as the county has experienced growth in urban and agricultural development, and this increase in traffic is expected into the foreseeable future as growth in Napa County and the region continues,” the plan said.
That prediction isn't likely to cheer up Jameson Canyon commuters.
Once I passed the merge point, speeds picked up again. Then it was an easy drive to the Green Valley Shopping Center. Even I-80 looked clear on this particular afternoon.
The overall commute took me 43 minutes to go 13.5 miles. I was glad I didn't have to do this for real every workday.
Being only a faux commuter, I had to drive back to my Napa home. This being the counter-commute, the trip took perhaps half the time of my eastward journey.
That's how a drive on local roads ought to be - a pleasure, not an ordeal. But perhaps I was part of the problem. After all, I had been a solo-driver faux commuter.
Smith takes the bus through Jameson Canyon when possible. The Vine has Route 21 that travels from the city of Napa to Fairfield and Suisun City.
“If I could take the bus every day, I would,” Smith said. “I would prefer that. It takes longer. But the stress is removed.”
There are days Smith needs her car at work. Here are some of her commute survival tactics for those days.
Sometimes, Smith takes the narrow, winding backroads home – up and down Mount George and through Wooden Valley and Suisun Valley. That's a beautiful drive, she said. If other backroad commuters are tailgating her, she uses a pull-out lane to let them pass.
Then there's just a matter of attitude. Smith said over the last 20 years, she has learned to make her drive more pleasant by not letting aggressive drivers get under her skin.
“Pretty much I drive the level I want to drive,” Smith said. “If they don’t like it, they can whiz around me or whatever. I try to not let them bother me.”
