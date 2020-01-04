Napa-Fairfield commute

Commute- City of Napa to Green Valley, Fairfield.

Start time: 3:34 p.m. Thursday Dec. 5

Distance –13.5 miles.

Time –43 minutes

Miles per gallon – 46.2 in a Prius C

Fuel cost – 98 cents

Mass transit option: The Vine route 21 runs from the Soscol Gateway Transit Center to Fairfield and Suisun City. The trip is scheduled to take about 53 minutes. However, there is no stop near to the Green Valley Shopping Center.