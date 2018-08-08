Passing through the South Napa Target’s parking lot on Tuesday night, you might think that children had taken over local public safety agencies as they put on plastic helmets and freely climbed inside fire engines and police cars. But it wasn’t a hostile takeover. It was National Night Out – a time for law enforcement officers and deputies to connect with their community.
National Night Out, a nationwide program promoting community partnerships and crime prevention, has been in existence in Napa for less than a decade, but has become an annual event that residents look forward to. It was also Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer’s first community event since joining the department just over a week ago.
“Everyone’s been very welcoming,” Plummer said, noting the “great turnout.”
The fact that so many people showed up to the community event, he said, says a lot about how residents sees – and appreciates – their police officers and first responders.
Plummer spent the night shaking hands and chatting as he met residents as well as officers and deputies from other agencies including the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
“I really appreciate the folks on the street and … in the car,” he said. “I still get excited hearing their stories.”
Jack Correa, 4, was so excited about National Night Out that he wore a police officer costume to the event. His dad works for the California Highway Patrol and, even at such a young age, it’s clear he’s proud.
“I’m showing off my shirt and hat,” Jack said.
Jack’s mom, Sabina, said that he even acts like an officer at home.
When she slept in a little bit on Tuesday morning, she said, Jack came into her room and wrote her a ticker for not getting out of bed.
Grace Riddleberger, 8, said that her favorite part of National Night Out was getting on the Napa County Sheriff’s Office’s boat.
“You can actually pretend to drive it,” she said. Grace also spent a few minutes throwing a rope at her parents, pretending to save them from drowning.
Many children visited Napa firefighters and learned how to possibly save a life by practicing hands-only CPR.
“I learned that mouth-to-mouth doesn’t do anything,” said Duggan Molnar, 9. Instead, she said, “Just push on their chest (at 100 beats per minute) until help comes.”
Napa Police Lt. Brian Campagna said that National Night Out is a great opportunity for law enforcement officers to interact with community members “on a positive level,” as opposed to a traffic stop or other incident. Taxpayers can see the department’s equipment, ask questions and, in general, just get to know their officers better.
“We think it’s a great community event,” Campagna said.