Napa family builds second Disney-inspired backyard coaster: Little Thunder Mountain

It was a blast, but Sean and his co-creators weren’t completely satisfied.

“There were a lot of things I felt we could have done better,” the second time around, said Sean. And he did have a summer break from his masters in architecture program at Clemson University in South Carolina. And his brother Michael would be home for the summer, and so would their sister Nicole and other family and friends.

And Little Thunder Mountain was born.

The newest creation by the group, known as Magictecture, replaces Alpine Escape, which was dismantled to make room for the new coaster.

Little Thunder Mountain “is a bit more sophisticated and bigger,” than Alpine Escape, said Sean.

For one thing, it’s three times the footprint. It has twice the amount of track, or about 900 feet. The mountain stands about 22 feet at its tallest. The track is now 24 inches wide, instead of 18 inches. And it was made using computerized machining equipment. There are multiple water features, drops, dips and even a surprise ending that the rider “triggers.” Everything is computer-controlled.

“I’m a glutton for punishment,” said Sean with a laugh. “We got here in May and have been building ever since.”