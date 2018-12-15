Robert Hernandez and Viviana Trejo never thought they would own a house together in their hometown, until the Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity announced it was building its first home in Napa.
More than 100 families applied, but the organization’s board picked the Hernandez-Trejo family out of the final six applicants.
When Trejo got the news, she said she dropped to the floor and cried. It was one of the best moments of her life, she said.
“Those tears of happiness, I’ve never felt that happy,” said Hernandez. “I tried to collect myself ... it’s like winning the lottery.”
On Saturday, dozens of Habitat For Humanity volunteers and loved ones gathered outside the house to celebrate its completion and present the house keys to Trejo, Hernandez, their two kids and Hernandez’s mother. Later that afternoon, the family would unload a U-Haul parked down the block and begin filling the three-bedroom, 1,300-square-foot house on Saratoga Drive in East Napa.
During the ceremony, the family was given an album of photos from the building process, gift cards, a lime tree and more. Many volunteers and elected officials such as state Sen. Bill Dodd, Napa Mayor Jill Techel and county Board of Supervisors members Alfredo Pedroza and Belia Ramos delivered remarks — and joked about their poor construction skills.
Trejo, 26, and Hernandez, 32, said they were nervous, thankful, excited and overwhelmed.
They helped build the house from the ground up — everything from the cement to the roof has a special meaning, Hernandez said.
Trejo cherished the relationships she made while working on the home. It’s amazing how the community came together for her family, she said.
“This house has been touched by so many hands, so many helping hands, and we are just so happy with it,” Trejo said.
Their kids, 9-year-old Jayden and 4-year-old Allyson, were mostly excited about the prospect of having enough space to adopt a dog.
Andrew Killeen, head of the organization, recalled seeing Jayden and Allyson’s eyes light up after they heard their family was selected.
Killeen said the project got rolling when a Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity board member spotted the property, which the city sold for $78,000. State Sen. Dodd held a fundraiser to help raise the money.
In total, the project cost $450,000, he said.
The house will officially be sold to the family within the next six months, Killeen said. While the Hernandez-Trejo family won’t pay the full price of their home, they did spend a total of 500 hours between family and friends working on the project.
Habitat for Humanity’s policies dictate that the Hernandez-Trejo family will not spend more than 30 percent of their income paying their interest-free mortgage over the next 30 years.
That money goes into a fund to be spent on building new houses, such as the six new Napa County homes that Habitat for Humanity plans to build for families who lost their homes in last year’s fire, he said.
Land in Napa County can be hard to come by, so the organization also invests in home repairs for low-income residents, he said. The organization doesn’t currently have another property to build from the ground up.
“It’s taken us this long to really find one (property) that we felt we could develop,” Killeen said.
While Habitat for Humanity is hopeful that they’ll build more Napa homes in the future, volunteers are proud knowing they contributed more than 6,000 hours to build the Hernandez-Trejo home.
Trejo said the couple plans to marry in July. They hope to spend the rest of their lives filling the pale yellow house on Saratoga Drive with memories.