How much peppermint bark does it take to feed Napa's fire and police departments?
Jessica Jennings and her daughter, Khloe, whose homework assignment was to complete acts of kindness, expect to make about 15 batches.
"It was fun because it's being nice," said Khloe, 6. "It's the right thing to do."
Khloe wanted to show appreciation for the police and fire departments, so she and her mother decided to make each member a card and an individually wrapped bag of treats. Jennings said she was grateful to the Coliseum Sports store, which donated customized T-shirts that read "Thank you for your service" on the back in black lettering.
"It makes us feel appreciated for what we do for the community," said Napa Fire Chief Steve Brassfield.
The family was still hard at work on Friday, preparing treats for the police department. Khloe dropped off a shirt for Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer ahead of time, and she received a bag of items including a Frisbee, pencil, sticker and police patch for her jacket.
Khloe's seven-month old sister, Kaytie Mae Carr, and dad, Tommy Carr, joined Jennings and Khloe in their delivery to the fire department.
The firefighters were so surprised that a couple of them teared up, Jennings said. They let Khloe sit in the driver's seat of the fire truck and listen to the radio, and gave Khloe and Kaytie Mae stuffed teddy bears.
"It really touched my heart when they said, 'We appreciate you, you're the reason that we do what we do,'" Jennings said.
Khloe, who attends Vichy Elementary, wanted to treat her school's teachers too.
The family bought three dozen doughnuts for the school's teachers to enjoy on their lunch break, and a flower shop donated enough bouquets for each teacher, and the principal, secretary and cafeteria workers.
Khloe handed them out on the last day of school.
"It really caught them off guard," Jennings said. "One of the teachers was like ... 'I hope you're going to be one of my students.'"
Jennings plans to make the gift-giving a new family tradition. She wants to reassure her children that officers and firefighters are there to ensure everyone is safe, and teach them that the holiday season isn't about receiving gifts.
That lesson seems to have stuck with Khloe, who says Christmas is her favorite holiday of the year.
"You get to spend time with your family," Khloe said.