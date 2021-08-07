Napa family tackles pandemic postcard project during COVID-19

On the first day of COVID “lockdown”, Kari Auringer of Napa mailed her mother, Ruth Auringer of Madison, Wisconsin, a postcard.

And then Kari sent her another one. And another.

And she didn’t stop, for 499 days in a row.

At the end of July, Ruth got her 500th postcard from her daughter and son-in-law.

Even better, Ruth received the last card during a much-anticipated family “reunion” in Napa with Kari and her husband Jeff Prather.

“It’s been such a great experience,” said Kari of their pandemic postcard project.

“I couldn’t imagine something like this,” said Ruth. “It just means so much to me.”

Kari explained how the card campaign began.

As the news broke about the virus in early March 2020 and the lockdown that soon followed, “I knew that I would not be able to see her again until the virus was under control,” said Kari. Would it be weeks? Months?

Besides regular phone calls, Kari knew she had to come up with a new way to keep in touch with Ruth while she sheltered in place. Her mom does not text or use email.