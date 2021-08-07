 Skip to main content
Napa family tackles pandemic postcard project during COVID-19
Napa family tackles pandemic postcard project during COVID-19

On the first day of COVID “lockdown”, Kari Auringer of Napa mailed her mother, Ruth Auringer of Madison, Wisconsin, a postcard.

And then Kari sent her another one. And another.

And she didn’t stop, for 499 days in a row.

At the end of July, Ruth got her 500th postcard from her daughter and son-in-law.

Even better, Ruth received the last card during a much-anticipated family “reunion” in Napa with Kari and her husband Jeff Prather.

“It’s been such a great experience,” said Kari of their pandemic postcard project.

“I couldn’t imagine something like this,” said Ruth. “It just means so much to me.”

Kari explained how the card campaign began.

As the news broke about the virus in early March 2020 and the lockdown that soon followed, “I knew that I would not be able to see her again until the virus was under control,” said Kari. Would it be weeks? Months? 

Besides regular phone calls, Kari knew she had to come up with a new way to keep in touch with Ruth while she sheltered in place. Her mom does not text or use email.

Kari said that she knew her mom “always looks forward to her daily deliveries,” of mail and newspapers. “Who doesn’t love to get mail, especially in isolation?” said Kari.

“It was a scary time,” said Ruth. “Everything changed.” Because she wasn’t in physical contact with anyone, “I was grateful for the mail.”

Kari said he started with sending Ruth regular photo postcards, like the kind you find in gift shops or the airport. The family has always been regular postcard senders, but this would be quite different.

On that first postcard, “I scribbled “Lockdown Day One” on the back, with a few other sentences and left it for our mail carrier, David, to pick up,” said Kari. The date was March 16, 2020.

“I figured this might go on for a week or two, maybe a month,” and the shelter-in-place order would be lifted.

When it wasn’t, Kari decided to get creative and began making her own postcards. Jeff joined in, and they made a custom postcard to mail to her mom every day.

A postcard is its own unique way of communicating, they said.

“Anyone can send a text or email,” said Jeff.

But writing a postcard, by hand, “It’s intentional,” said Kari.

During the pandemic, Kari Auringer and Jeff Prather wanted a way to stay in touch with Kari's mom Ruth besides their usual phone calls. So they started mailing her postcards--one every day. Ruth received 500 postcards total. And they were all handmade by Kari (with Jeff's help).

Many of the postcards were hand-drawn by Kari, who has a background in graphic design, art and advertising. For example, she drew a skunk, dandelions, a Kentucky Derby horse, Aaron Rogers of the Green Bay Packers, the 12 Days of Christmas, a wombat, a lobster, a cherry pie (for Pi Day) and on and on.

“Each one is a treasure,” said Ruth. “These were postcards I’d look at several times a day and get a real joy out of how clever they were."

“She got really creative,” said Jeff about Kari. Creating all of those cards, “turned her into an artist again.”

Other postcards featured photos of Kari and Jeff — plus their dog Coco — on them.

The two took turns writing to Ruth, using multiple colored pens on each card. All cards were numbered at the top. For an extra creative touch, Kari always used “fun” commemorative stamps from the USPS.

The arrival of their daily postcards “helped ease the loneliness that this pandemic inflicted on my mother and all of us to varying degrees,” said Kari. The cards gave her “a sense of connectedness and normalcy.”

Jeff said that having two writers helped break up the monotony of the stagnating, and often frightening, daily news.

There were days when it was hard to face what the world was dealing with, admitted Kari. Sometimes she didn’t feel like writing a message, let alone something clever or interesting.

Kari said she could imagine how her mother was feeling. “If it’s not great for us, it can’t be great for her,” she recalled thinking.

Sometimes they’d finish each other’s sentences. Or write stories. Jeff wrote about past jobs he’d had and other adventures.

“Stuff I never knew,” about her son-in-law, said Ruth.

Word of the pandemic postcard project has spread. Kari and Jeff’s letter carrier, David, was a steady presence during the pandemic, so they took a photo of David, made it into a postcard, and mailed it to Ruth.

Downtown Napa postal employees got to know both Kari and Jeff and their project.

“What number is it?” they’d call out when Kari or Jeff would drop off postcards or buy stamps. Other family members also sent postcards to Ruth.

The collection essentially became a diary of the pandemic, said Jeff.

She’s kept every postcard, said Ruth last week, as she sat on the back deck of Kari and Jeff’s house.

In fact, as the postcard collection grew month by month, “I had to get a bigger box,” to hold them all, she said with a laugh.

