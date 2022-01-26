Napa Farm Bureau offers way to receive COVID-19 testing kits

Napa County Farm Bureau is offering a way to order COVID-19 at-home rapid antigen test kits that have been difficult to find in recent weeks.

People can go to the Farm Bureau website to order. The kits with two tests are $32 with free next-day shipping.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

"That's anybody," Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Klobas said. "We're doing it for the entire community...I think it's important that everyone have access to rapid at-home tests right now, especially given the Omicron surge."

The Farm Bureau is partnering with Total Testing Solutions (TTS) on the endeavor.

Go to the Farm Bureau website at www.napafarmbureau.org/covid19 to order single at-home rapid antigen kits containing two tests or six packs (12 tests) from TTS. At the TTS ordering website, enter code "NAPAFARMBUREAU" to receive free next-day shipping on any order.

For bulk orders of 90 kits (180 tests) or more, email napa@covidtts.com. Bulk orders will also receive free next-day shipping and a discounted cost per kit from TTS.

“Total Testing Solutions has been a longtime partner of the Napa County Farm Bureau assisting our Napa County ag community throughout the pandemic and we’re pleased to be able to bring this option to help our community access rapid at-home testing immediately,” Klobas said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.