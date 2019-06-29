Starting Tuesday, July 2, seniors age 65 and older will enjoy special deals and discounts from participating vendors at Napa Farmers Market. Senior Tuesday will take place the first Tuesday of each month, July through September. Participating farmers, specialty food vendors and artisans providing discounts and deals on Senior Tuesdays will be marked with signage.
Examples of Senior Tuesday offers include: 50 cents off a bowl of cherries from Arceo Ranch; 10 percent off any purchase at Big Ranch Farms; buy two ears of corn and get one ear free (limit one offer per customer) at G & S Farm; buy one cookie, get one free (limit one offer per customer) at Annie the Baker; buy one product, get another product half off at Uppercrust Baking.
Located in the South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, the Napa Farmers Market takes place Tuesdays, April through September, and Saturdays year-round from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Napa Farmers Market accepts WIC and Senior Nutrition Benefit program checks. CalFresh participants are invited to come to the Information Booth, swipe their EBT card and receive double benefits to purchase fresh food. For more information or to sign up for the market newsletter, visit napafarmersmarket.org.