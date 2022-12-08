 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa Farmers Market canceled for Saturday due to weather

Napa Farmers Market logo

The Napa Farmers Market has canceled business for Saturday due to strong winds and poor weather in the weather forecast.

“Cancelling a market is not a decision we take lightly, however because of safety concerns about weather conditions, we’re making the tough call to protect safety,” Mimi Adams, Napa Farmers Market manager, said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “We hope community members will come downtown to shop and support our family farmers and small business vendors when conditions improve.”

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the North Bay from Friday night through 1 p.m. Saturday. Southerly winds in valley areas are expected to reach 15-25 mph with gusts peaking at 40 mph, possibly disrupting unsecured objects and blowing down tree branches. As much as an inch of rain also is forecast in Napa on Friday night and Saturday.

The market at 1100 West St. in Napa will open for two more Tuesdays this month, Dec. 13 and 20, before weekday business ends until April 4, 2023. The Saturday market operates year-round except for Christmas Eve. All market days run from 8 a.m. to noon.

On Dec. 13, the St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health van will hold its last scheduled clinic with flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the Napa market.

For more information, visit napafarmersmarket.org, or follow the Napa Farmers Market on Facebook at @napafarmersmarket and Instagram at @napafarmersmkt.

