Napa Farmers Market finds new temporary home

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Napa Farmers Market will move to the city of Napa’s 1100 West Street Parking Lot – previous home of the Cinedome Theater, located at the intersection of West Street and Pearl Street – starting June 2.

The move comes in anticipation of businesses reopening following Napa County’s Expanded Stage Two approval by the California Department of Public Health on May 19. Since March 21, the Napa Farmers Market has been located at the shared parking lot between The CIA at Copia and Oxbow Public Market.

“We are extremely grateful to the Oxbow Public Market and The CIA for providing us a temporary home for two months after the closure of the Napa Valley Expo,” said Marilyn O’Connell, president of the Napa Farmers Market Board of Directors. “By moving to the West Street Parking Lot, we are forming a partnership with the city of Napa, so we can continue operating our essential service of keeping the community fed and farmers farming.”

The market will continue to limit participation to farmers, specialty food (grocery and to go items only) and personal hygiene vendors. Food sampling, seating areas, Story Time, and live music will continue to be suspended for the foreseeable future.