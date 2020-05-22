Napa Farmers Market finds new temporary home

The Napa Farmers Market will move to the city of Napa’s 1100 West Street Parking Lot – previous home of the Cinedome Theater, located at the intersection of West Street and Pearl Street – starting June 2.
The move comes in anticipation of businesses reopening following Napa County’s Expanded Stage Two approval by the California Department of Public Health on May 19. Since March 21, the Napa Farmers Market has been located at the shared parking lot between The CIA at Copia and Oxbow Public Market.
“We are extremely grateful to the Oxbow Public Market and The CIA for providing us a temporary home for two months after the closure of the Napa Valley Expo,” said Marilyn O’Connell, president of the Napa Farmers Market Board of Directors. “By moving to the West Street Parking Lot, we are forming a partnership with the city of Napa, so we can continue operating our essential service of keeping the community fed and farmers farming.”
The market will continue to limit participation to farmers, specialty food (grocery and to go items only) and personal hygiene vendors. Food sampling, seating areas, Story Time, and live music will continue to be suspended for the foreseeable future.
The market will continue to limit the number of customers in the market at one time to allow adequate space for social distancing. When waiting in line and shopping in the market, customers are encouraged to keep six feet distance from others as much as possible. Although not required, because the market is outside, it is strongly recommended customers wear a face covering or mask.
“Even though our location is changing, we are dedicated to our mission connecting local farms and small businesses to our community,” said Market Manager Cara Mae Wooledge. “Now is a great time to shop at the Napa Farmers Market for all of your essentials including fresh cherries, blueberries, and the season's first stone fruits.”
The market will be open Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. – noon. Senior hour, which is for market goers aged 65 and older, will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Regular shopping hours open to all customers are from 9 a.m. – noon..
The Napa Farmers Market provides an in-depth guide on healthy and safe practices at the market and details about their location and hours of operation on their website: napafarmersmarket.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.