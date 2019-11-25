{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Farmers Market seeks new home (copy)

Customers gather at the Big Ranch Farms booth on the opening day of the Napa Farmers Market in 2016, when the produce emporium moved to the South Napa Century Center. Directors announced Monday evening that the nonprofit market will have to leave the Gasser Foundation-owned property and find a new location by the end of March 2020.

 Register file photo

The Napa Farmers Market will hold its Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, featuring 16 farmers, 25 artisans and 34 food vendors. 

For the bazaar, the market relaxes its normal goal of having a 50% farmer, 30% specialty food vendor and 20% artisan vendor mix, organizers said.

The bazaar will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive. 

Highlights include a demonstration by chef Sandy Sauter at 10 a.m. and an ugly sweater contest at 10:30 a.m. 

For more information, go to napafarmersmarket.org

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

