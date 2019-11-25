The Napa Farmers Market will hold its Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, featuring 16 farmers, 25 artisans and 34 food vendors.
For the bazaar, the market relaxes its normal goal of having a 50% farmer, 30% specialty food vendor and 20% artisan vendor mix, organizers said.
The bazaar will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive.
Highlights include a demonstration by chef Sandy Sauter at 10 a.m. and an ugly sweater contest at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, go to napafarmersmarket.org