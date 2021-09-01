Napa Farmers Market open 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4

The Napa Farmers Market will be open during BottleRock weekend on Saturday, Sept. 4 with adjusted hours of 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The market is opening a half hour early and closing an hour early because of increased demand for parking in downtown Napa during the concert.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

"We know a lot of locals avoid downtown Napa during BottleRock, however, our family farmers and small business vendors rely on the support of our customers,” said Market Manager Cara Mae Wooledge. “We encourage folks to shop early this Saturday before 11 a.m. to pick up supplies for their Labor Day Weekend celebrations!”

The market will be back to regular hours of operation 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Visit napafarmersmarket.org to preview which farmers and vendors will be at the Napa Farmers Market.