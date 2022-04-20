Napa Farmers Market secures agreement with city to stay at West Street parking lot

Amid a surge in customer visits during the pandemic, the location-insecure Napa Farmers Market will be sticking around in the city of Napa’s West Street parking lot for the near future.

The Napa City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a license agreement for use of the parking lot by the Farmers Market during its current times on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The Napa Farmers Market is the largest California Certified Farmers Market in Napa County, according to recreation manager Katrina Gregory. There are also certified markets in St. Helena, Long Meadow Ranch in St. Helena, and Calistoga, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

The Napa market provides farm-fresh produce, Gregory said, and helps address local food insecurity by providing a variety of food assistance programs, including CalFresh, Market Match and WIC. Additionally, the market donates fresh produce to Napa’s local food bank, the South Napa Shelter and other organizations that provide food assistance, according to Gregory.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Gregory said that since the market moved to the West Street parking lot in May 2020, it’s operated under a more temporary, special event permit.

“The special event permit process is really intended for a one-time or a series of events,” Gregory said. “So we use that as a temporary stop gap measure to help provide that parking lot space not knowing it would be extended. This pandemic definitely continued longer than most people predicted.”

Gregory added the city started working to develop a license agreement with the Farmers Market last year, which she said is a more formal agreement that’s typical when organizations regularly use a public space for an extended period of time.

The Farmers Market will pay $1,000 to the city for use of the space each year, Gregory said, with annual consumer price index increases. That's an 80% subsidy on the total cost for the market’s use of the area to the city, she said.

Cara Mae Wooledge, director of the Farmers Market, said the West Street location has seen the quantity of customers reach new highs. The market saw 143,000 visitors in 2021, she said, a 118% increase from 2019 levels.

Upon opening its first Tuesday market of the year on April 9, Wooledge said, the market welcomed 809 customers. That compares to 575 customers last year with pandemic limits on how many people could be shopping there one time, and 126 customers in 2020, before the market came to West Street.

The Farmers Market has shifted around to different venues in the past few years, including the Oxbow Public Market and Culinary Institute of America at Copia parking lot, the South Napa Century Center and the Napa Valley Expo Fair Grounds.

“We need a stable home to truly achieve and expand on our mission, and since we received notice in summer of 2019 that we needed to relocate, the Napa Farmers Market has been experiencing our own version of a housing crisis,” Wooledge said at the meeting.

The location isn’t permanent, however, because the city doesn’t own the parking lot. Instead, the city operates the parking lot through a separate license agreement with SyWest Development, the San Rafael Company that owned the Cinedome movie theater that once stood there.

As a result, the agreement would need to be terminated if the developer decided to develop the property, according to Gregory. Both Gregory and Tony Valadez, the city’s parking programs manager, said they weren’t aware of any action from the developer to submit plans for the area.

“There is a termination clause in the agreement because we have a license agreement with the property owner,” Gregory said at the meeting. “If the property owner happens to terminate that license agreement obviously then we would need to terminate the agreement with the Napa Farmers Market.”

Several other Farmers Market employees, board members and community members spoke highly of the market at the meeting.

Mark Mergan, chief jam maker at JamAlula, said he and his wife spent a lot of time at the Napa Farmers Market early in the pandemic to buy fruit and make jam out of it.

“This place is really important,” Mergan said. “We are at different markets all over the San Fransisco Bay Area, and I have to say the Napa Farmers Market is the best run farmers market in the Bay Area bar none. So let those people stay at that place because they support a lot of the community.”

Naomi Chamblin, owner of Napa Bookmine — located near the Farmers Market on Pearl Street — said the presence of the market has a significant positive effect on book sales.

“We are so grateful for the added foot traffic and the energy on our block,” Chamblin said. “Our regular customers have never complained about parking, and they actually make a morning of it by going to the market and then going to the bookstore.”

Wendy Moore, volunteer coordinator for Abode Services — the homeless services provide for Napa County — said Abode is one beneficiary the fruits and vegetables that are donated to the community’s most needy and food insecure people. David Busby, chairperson of Feeding it Forward, said he’d just come from taking the excess produce from the Tuesday market to one of Napa’s Affordable housing complexes.

“The impact it has on our community is immense if you look at it from an environmental standpoint of growing the food locally, having fresh local food, what it does especially for the food insecure,” Busby said. “That’s the reason I do this. It is so rewarding to actually provide something fresh and healthy to people that are having struggles or income limitations.”

All the councilmembers expressed their support for the agreement and spoke positively of the Farmers Market.

Councilmember Mary Luros said the market is an important part of the Napa community that provides an essential service. There’s also a big advantage for having the market downtown, she said, given that it’s within walking distance to so much else in Napa.

“My only concern is that, of course, the property owner could decide to do something with the property at any time,” Luros said. “Then the Farmers Market could once again be looking for a new home. I wish we were able to find a truly permanent home for the market, but until that day, I’m very happy to support this action.”

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.