Shoppers will be able to buy fresh produce in downtown Napa on Tuesdays starting on April 4, the market announced in a statement. The farmers’ market, which operates at 1100 West St., will continue to open on Tuesdays as well as Saturdays through Dec. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon, rain or shine.
In addition to farmers, food makers and artisan vendors, the St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health Clinic will be at the market on the second Tuesday of the month, starting April 11, with free preventative health screenings, health education, and vaccines.