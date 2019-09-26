Downtown Napa’s home to rock stars and carnival games may become the city’s home of fresh fruits and vegetables.
Directors of the Napa Valley Expo have begun talks with the Napa Farmers Market to explore moving the nonprofit fresh-food emporium to the fairground on Third Street. Market directors are seeking a new base to replace the South Napa Century Center after its owner, the Gasser Foundation, asked it to leave the shopping center by the end of March 2020.
Talks between the agencies began in late August two months after the farmers’ market was told it would need to relocate, according to Tia Butts, the market’s spokesperson.
Fair and market staff have since toured the fairground property and are looking into placing produce stalls beneath the large Plaza State canopy or in the Expo’s main parking lot, the Expo board’s president John Dunbar said Tuesday morning.
A home base at the Third Street fairground would mark a return to the heart of Napa for the farmers’ market, which operated from a parking lot outside the Oxbow Public Market on First Street before moving to the Century Center in 2016.
Dunbar sounded a hopeful tone about hosting the farmers’ market, although he acknowledged the difficulty of fitting vendors and customers into the schedule during the Expo’s two busiest weeks – the BottleRock music festival in May and the Town & Country Fair in August – when thousands converge on the downtown venue.
“It feels like it makes sense to have the farmers’ market on this property,” he said after the Expo’s board meeting Tuesday morning. “It’s a natural fit with our mission as an agricultural association to help support local farmers.”
Among other details, directors of the Expo and market will need to ensure that water, electricity, hand-washing stations and toilets can be placed within a certain distance of the fairground’s largest gathering places.
Dunbar suggested the Expo could offer two sites for the market to do business at different times of year – the Plaza Stage audience area with its large overhang to protect against the summer sun, and a parking area or fairground building in the winter season. (The Napa market, which is open on Tuesday and Saturday mornings from April to September, added year-round Saturday sessions to its schedule in 2018.)
Market directors previously announced their search for a 36,000-square-foot site with room for at least 125 merchant stalls, each 10 feet wide and 24 feet deep, as well as 200 parking spaces, storage, utilities and public transportation access.
An engineering firm is consulting with the market and will have built a fuller picture of the suitability of various sites by early October, potentially allowing directors to settle on a new location by year’s end, Butts said Wednesday.
In the long term, the Napa Farmers Market may seek partners to fund a permanent, all-weather structure to shelter both fresh-food sales and other events, Butts said last month. The market serves about 1,800 customers on Saturdays and 400 on Tuesdays, and supports some 160 local farmers and businesses, according to directors.