Four years have passed since a magnitude-6.0 earthquake rocked Napa, cracking roads and tearing gashes in buildings. But even as repair work has patched up most of the damage wreaked by the West Napa Fault, the city still continues to negotiate with federal officials to pay for some vital but unseen fixes – to water pipes below ground.
Napa is appealing a rejection by the Federal Emergency Management Agency of a $3.4 million request to cover several dozen of the more than 210 water line ruptures caused by the South Napa earthquake on Aug. 24, 2014, according to Joy Eldredge, manager of the city Water Division.
The disputed funding is tied to about 70 repairs in 15 locations where pipe damage was not detected until weeks or months after the quake, she said Wednesday.
When Napa submitted its claims for water main breaks, FEMA initially denied claims for pipes where the damage was not detected before Dec. 15, 2014, nearly four months after the earthquake, according to Eldredge. An appeal by the city also was rebuffed this July, she said.
Most of the ruptures that were detected months after the quake eventually were found in the Westwood neighborhood west of Highway 29 and in the Browns Valley area, the city reported.
“In the heat of battle you see one break and water coming through the street, so you have to isolate that section, then take pressure off it so you can make the repair,” she said. “We would make a repair, flush the line and clean it, open the valve to normal pressure and then 20 feet later, there was another break. There was no way to know if the next break was 1,000 feet away or 30 feet away. You only could see one at a time.”
In an email Thursday night, Brandi Richard, spokesperson for FEMA's Region 9 office in Oakland, said the federal agency turned down $3.3 million of Napa's request because the rate of pipe failures from mid-December 2014 onward “was consistent with the City’s regular maintenance activities over a given period of time.”
Eldredge also questioned federal officials’ definition of what constitutes a fully functional pipeline after a quake, saying some lines will need to be replaced earlier than scheduled even when restored to service.
“It’s like putting all these Band-Aids on; it’s not of the same caliber it was before the event,” she said. “FEMA kept saying ‘If you’re functioning, you’re back to the function it had before the event. I’ve been saying to them, ‘No, it was a 100-year pipe before, and now it’s got less life.’”
In response, Richard of FEMA wrote that although Napa sought replacement of any water lines that had broken at least twice between shut-off values, it did not then have a written policy demanding such work at the time of the quake.
A federal disaster declaration after the 2014 earthquake entitled Napa to turn to FEMA to cover 75 percent of the repair cost for damage to city infrastructure, subject to agency approval. California’s Office of Emergency Services repays 18.75 percent of the bill and the city the remaining 6.25 percent.
As of Thursday, FEMA and OES had approved $10.8 million in quake-related reimbursements to repair city property, including $6.7 million of requests for the Napa water system. About $4.2 million of relief funding has been paid out, with $1.7 million earmarked for water repairs.
Federal and state funding is “imminent” for a $3.8 million repair project to build four 12-inch-diameter water lines below Highway 29, connecting pipe networks in neighborhoods on both sides of the freeway, said Eldredge. Construction is scheduled to begin in January on the pipe connections, which will be made at Pine, Laurel and Third Streets as well as Kilburn Avenue.