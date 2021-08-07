Napa fentanyl awareness foundation created after son's death

Education is vital in this case, Mona said, because people need to know what a fentanyl overdose looks like. They need to know the medicine naloxone, available as a nasal spray, rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. People need to know that fentanyl test strips can detect the drug in others drugs — a potential lifesaver for experimenters. And people need to know what fentanyl poisoning looks like and what to do.

“In Michael’s case, if his roommates had naloxone on hand and had known that he wasn’t really sleeping, that he wasn’t really snoring, they could’ve figured it out,” Mona Leonardi said. “If they had naloxone, they could’ve saved him or they could’ve called 911. So we need to give our kids these tools and this knowledge about what’s going on.”

Though they set up a website last year, the foundation has almost finalized its 501c3 status, Mona said, and will soon start working on fundraising. The parents would like to plan for a music event, though they need to wait for the pandemic to fizzle out. Outreach is ongoing — Mona and Mark believe everyone should be talking about fentanyl.

And the two parents hope to cut down on the stigma of substance use, to get in the way of the pathways where illegal drugs proliferate.