Napa fifth graders make computers that actually work

Peering into the box on her desk, Briana Rosales of Phillips Magnet Elementary school in Napa was deep in thought.
Should she use the green button? Or the blue one? Or the red?
“You have to make sure it’s in the right place,” said Briana of the electronic switch she was attempting to connect.
Would it work?
She’d soon find out.
Briana, along with the other students in the class, was making her own computer — from the circuit board to the power switch, the case — right down to the hinges that hold the box together.
The project is part of the engineering curriculum in 5th-grade teacher Jen Ellison’s classroom.
“This is a great way for them to learn the ‘design thinking’ process,” said Ellison. Such a skill “is something we teach all of our students” at Phillips, a Leadership, Engineering, Art Design (LEAD) Magnet School.
Using Piper computer kits, each student is given the pieces to build their computer. That includes a wooden exterior, controller box, SD card, mouse, display screen, computer cords, nuts, screws, hinges, wires, LED lights and full-scale blueprint instructions for building.
And then the fun begins.
Briana, 11, said she’d never built her own computer before.
“It’s cool,” said the fifth-grader. “We get to wire up everything” and then use the computer to play games. “The easiest part was turning it on,” she said. “All you have to do is plug everything in and you just press 'turn on' button on the battery.”
The hardest part was getting the buttons right, she said. “Sometimes they don’t work with the wiring,” and then you have to start over.
Classmate Dilan Cuevas, 11, also likes the project.
This computer is a lot different from the one he has at home, said Dilan. Instead of plastic and metal, “it’s built out of wood and there’s wires sticking out.”
Tyler Lewis, also 11, said he wanted to try and build his own computer because it “looked really fun.”
“You get to put all the pieces together and after you get to play the games.”
Tyler said that so far, the easiest part was putting together the control panel, “because the parts just go together.”
The hardest part? “Probably doing the wiring in the screen and connecting all the screws.”
Does he want to build another computer after this? Yes, “because me and my brother share one and I want my own.”
Ellison said learning the design thinking process means students can apply that to other school topics such as math, reading and more.
“It’s a bigger skill we’re trying to make sure every Phillips student walks away with, the ability to break down problems and solve them,” she said.
Luis Garcia, age 10, said some parts of building the computer were tricky but he was glad he did.
Once completed, each student signs the back of the box and then the kits are disassembled so the next group of kids can build their own computer as well.
Luis had this bit of encouragement for the next computer builders: “It doesn’t matter how long it takes, or if it’s hard, you’ll still get it.”
Photos: These Napa 5th graders built their own computers. Check it out.
