Napa fifth graders make computers that actually work

Briana, 11, said she’d never built her own computer before.

“It’s cool,” said the fifth-grader. “We get to wire up everything” and then use the computer to play games. “The easiest part was turning it on,” she said. “All you have to do is plug everything in and you just press 'turn on' button on the battery.”

The hardest part was getting the buttons right, she said. “Sometimes they don’t work with the wiring,” and then you have to start over.

Classmate Dilan Cuevas, 11, also likes the project.

This computer is a lot different from the one he has at home, said Dilan. Instead of plastic and metal, “it’s built out of wood and there’s wires sticking out.”

Tyler Lewis, also 11, said he wanted to try and build his own computer because it “looked really fun.”

“You get to put all the pieces together and after you get to play the games.”

Tyler said that so far, the easiest part was putting together the control panel, “because the parts just go together.”

The hardest part? “Probably doing the wiring in the screen and connecting all the screws.”