See a fire truck blocking the road, with its lights flashing? Stay out of the way.
The Napa Fire Department says it's recently encountered drivers who have passed fire trucks set up as road blocks and driven into locations where emergency vehicles are set up. Emergency officials sometimes use fire trucks or police cars with flashing lights to isolate an area where there may be equipment, first responders or people in the roadway, said Napa Fire Captain Ty Becerra.
Drivers have even passed through a scene when another lane is still open, he said.
"It creates a hazard for all of us," Becerra said. "Now all of a sudden we've got a random car driving through a safe area."
State law requires drivers to drive around stationary emergency vehicles with their lights on. Offenders could face up to $238 in fines, said Napa Police Department Traffic Officer Josh O'Mary.
Becerra said he understands it can be inconvenient when emergency officials block off the road, but asks drivers to heed the warnings.
That's especially true on the highway, where people are driving at high speeds and it takes longer for people to stop, he said.