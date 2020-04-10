Napa Fire: Backyard flames extinguished as they begin to burn house

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A neighbor putting out the trash spotted a plume of smoke in an adjacent yard, triggering a timely fire response Thursday night.

When the first Napa Fire engine arrived, flames were going up the side of a home on the 1000 block of Fern Drive in east Napa, the department reported. People sleeping in the house were unaware of the threat, officials said.

The fire, which was reported at 9:55 p.m., was quickly knocked down, with damage confined to the siding, Napa Fire reported.

Napa Fire dispatched four engines, with Napa County Fire sending three.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

