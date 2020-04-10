You are the owner of this article.
Napa Fire: Backyard flames extinguished as they begin to burn structure

A neighbor putting out the trash spotted a plume of smoke in an adjacent yard, triggering a timely fire response Thursday night.

When the first Napa Fire engine arrived, flames were going up the side of a garage on the 1000 block of Fern Drive in east Napa, the department reported. People sleeping in the house were unaware of the threat, officials said.

The fire, which was reported at 9:55 p.m., was quickly knocked down, with damage confined to the siding, Napa Fire reported.

Napa Fire dispatched four engines, with Napa County Fire sending three.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

