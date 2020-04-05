Napa Fire: Barbecue remnants catch fire, cause $30,000 damage outside home

Napa Fire Department crews extinguished a small fire that was sparked by charcoal barbecue remnants early Sunday morning, according to fire officials.
The fire was reported at a home in the 500 block of Montgomery Street at about 2:32 a.m., Fire Captain Dan D'Angelo said. The fire didn't damage any primary structures and burned somewhat into a neighbor's storage shed.
According to D'Angelo, a resident had placed charcoal ash into a trashcan. Despite the ashes being cold, D'Angelo said they do sometimes contain hot spots.
Nobody was injured or displaced. The damage is estimated at $30,000.
