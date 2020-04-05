Napa Fire: Barbecue remnants catch fire, cause $30,000 damage outside home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Napa Fire Department crews extinguished a small fire that was sparked by charcoal barbecue remnants early Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported at a home in the 500 block of Montgomery Street at about 2:32 a.m., Fire Captain Dan D'Angelo said. The fire didn't damage any primary structures and burned somewhat into a neighbor's storage shed.

According to D'Angelo, a resident had placed charcoal ash into a trashcan. Despite the ashes being cold, D'Angelo said they do sometimes contain hot spots.

Nobody was injured or displaced. The damage is estimated at $30,000.