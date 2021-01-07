Napa Fire: Blame it on the 'counter-surfing' German shepherd

When Napa Fire responded to a report of white smoke coming from a residence in central Napa Thursday morning, firefighters were greeted with two surprising sights.

First: An automatic sprinkler had already put out the kitchen fire.

Second: The fire had most likely started when one of the family's German shepherds "counter-surfed," accidentally turning on a stove burner underneath a bag of groceries, Capt. Steve Becker said.

This wasn't an unprecedented cause, Becker said. "Dogs counter-surfing have caused more than one fire," he said.

The fire, reported at 8:40 a.m., was located in a residence on the D Street Alley.

Because the home was equipped with automatic sprinklers, the kitchen sustained minor damage, Becker said. No one was injured, he said.

