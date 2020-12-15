Napa Fire Chief Steve Brassfield is retiring

Fire Chief Steve Brassfield announced he will retire effective Christmas Day after nearly 27 years of service with the Napa Fire Department.

Brassfield was first hired as a firefighter/paramedic in September 1994 and worked his way through the ranks until being promoted to Fire Chief in December 2016. He had served as a fire captain, training officer, union president and battalion chief before leading the department.

“I have worked closely with Chief Brassfield over his many years of service and his accomplishments have paved the way for the ongoing effectiveness and professionalism of our fire department,” City Manager Steve Potter said in a news release. "His leadership, integrity and devotion will be missed by all who knew and worked with him.”

The Napa City Council was scheduled to pass a proclamation Tuesday honoring Brassfield for his service.

Potter has offered the Fire Chief position to NFD Division Chief Zach Curren. Curren has been with the Napa Fire Department since 2006, when he began as a firefighter paramedic. He is expected to take over officially as Fire Chief on Dec. 26.