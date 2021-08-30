 Skip to main content
Napa Fire cleans chemical spill from Napa Creek after golf cart found in water

  Updated
Napa Fire personnel were sent to Napa Creek on Monday morning after the discovery of a chemical spill near the First Street bridge. A foam boom contained and absorbed the spill, which the fire department estimated was less than a gallon and came from a golf cart found submerged in the creek.

 Capt. Albert Burgess, Napa Fire Department

A vehicle mishap Monday morning in downtown Napa drew public safety workers not to a street, but into the water.

Napa Fire sent a dive team into Napa Creek near the First Street bridge after a golf cart was found in the water, according to department spokesperson Matt Colburn. A foam boom was placed on the water to contain and absorb just under a gallon of a spilled chemical, likely gasoline, from the creek’s surface.

The incident was first reported at about 8:30 a.m. by City Manager Steve Potter, who was walking along the creek when he noticed an unusual sheen atop Napa Creek and called the city’s public safety dispatch center, Colburn said. Firefighters arriving at the scene then found the slick as well as the submerged cart, near the confluence where the creek diverges west from the Napa River.

Members of the city Parks and Recreation department later brought in a tractor to pull the golf cart out of the water, said Colburn. It was not immediately clear how the vehicle became submerged, although Colburn said Napa Fire contacted a person who was renting the cart.

