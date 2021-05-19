Napa Fire creates viral video: 'Don’t Burn Down Your House'

"Don't Burn Down Your House"

ORIGINAL SONG: Burnin’ Down the House

ORIGINALLY PERFORMED BY: The Talking Heads

RENDITION PERFORMED BY: Napa Fire Prevention

youtube.com/watch?v=gJOVDDbIGI4

"Ahh Watch out, keep yourself out of danger

Cool kiddies, learn how to prevent disaster

Here are some things you can try

So you don't burn down your house."

"Alright, let's start with smoke detectors

Test them, every month so they’re effective

Never remove your smoke alarms

They alert you to get out."

"Now moving on do not get bored

Let's talk about extension cords

Don't ever use them with space heaters

Never under rugs or ran through walls

That's not how they should be installed

That's how they get overheated...fire!"

"Cooking you’ve gotta watch those hot pans

Hot flames and grease will burn you if you let them

Never turn your back on the stove

Don't burn down your house."

"If your family has a fireplace or sometimes cooks on the barbecue

They can have hot ash I'm not a liar

Always make sure that they are cold before throwing them out as old

Or your trash may burst into fire

Don’t burn down your house."

"Accidents, yes they will sometimes happen

Evacuate, your house don't hide nowhere no slacking

Once your safe call 911

And stay out of the house."

"Now you have some tips to use so make a plan and be prepared

Ensure your family's protection

If you happen to forget these tips cool kids, then please do not despair

Just call Fire Prevention."