Napa Fire Department to hold second virtual Fire and Life Safety Day on Saturday

To end national Fire Prevention Week, the Napa Fire Department is holding its second online Fire and Life Safety Day on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Napa Fire Department hasn’t been able to hold the traditional annual open house Fire and Life Safety Day event for two years. In the past, participants could tour the fire station, tour the city’s dispatch center and learn from local health and safety service providers how to keep safe, healthy and prepared for emergencies.

“Typically the Napa Fire department has a Fire Safety Day event every year,” said Jaina French, a spokesperson for the city. “They do a Jaws of Life demo and other demos and have all sorts of folks from across the county and different public safety agencies come out. This is the second year we haven’t’ been able to do it.”

