Napa Fire Department to hold second virtual Fire and Life Safety Day on Saturday

Napa Fire Department to hold second virtual Fire and Life Safety Day on Saturday

To end national Fire Prevention Week, the Napa Fire Department is holding its second online Fire and Life Safety Day on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Napa Fire Department hasn’t been able to hold the traditional annual open house Fire and Life Safety Day event for two years. In the past, participants could tour the fire station, tour the city’s dispatch center and learn from local health and safety service providers how to keep safe, healthy and prepared for emergencies.

“Typically the Napa Fire department has a Fire Safety Day event every year,” said Jaina French, a spokesperson for the city. “They do a Jaws of Life demo and other demos and have all sorts of folks from across the county and different public safety agencies come out. This is the second year we haven’t’ been able to do it.”

But the virtual event features a bunch of alternatives on the city website. Among others, there’s a bunch of videos: a fire department parody of the Talking Heads’ 1982 song “Burning Down the House” called “Don’t Burn Down Your House,”; tips on weed abatement, on the sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors; and a video demonstration of the department’s SAFE program — which teaches lessons on how to treat burns, how to respond to smoke in a house fire and shows what happens at the dispatch center when someone calls 911.

A question and answer video with Napa Fire Chief Zach Curren was also posted on Friday.

Additionally, the fire department is offering up a family safety plan contest, and a poster contest. All submissions must be received by Oct. 29, and winners will receive $50 gift cards to Century Napa Valley.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

