Napa Fire: Duplex fire started by dog bed over floor heating vent

A small fire damaged a duplex in central Napa Tuesday afternoon when a dog bed got pushed over a floor heating vent, Napa Fire reported.

Napa Fire got a call at 4:10 p.m. that smoke was coming from a duplex unit on the 2300 block of Adrian Street.

When the first units arrived, they discovered that the fire had been extinguished by a painter working in the adjacent unit who had grabbed a garden hose when he heard the sound of things burning, said Fire Capt. Ty Becerra said.

No one was in the duplex when the fire broke out. Two dogs had to be let out of the burning unit, but they were not injured, Becerra said.

The renter told firefighters that the dogs had apparently knocked their bed over the floor vent, Becerra said.

Fire damage was confined to the dog bed and an adjacent human bed, but the residence sustained heavy smoke damage, Becerra said.

Becerra said this incident was a reminder for everyone to use caution when using furnaces and space heaters during the cold weather months. Unattended candles are also a common source of residential fires, he said.

