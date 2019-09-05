Last year there was only one place to pick up free evacuation tags: the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
Now they're available at 19 locations across the county — and counting, said Sheriff's Office spokesperson Henry Wofford.
The department hopes to find more businesses or public offices wiling to help hand out the tags, so residents have a convenient way of accessing them. Residents may also request the Sheriff's Office mail them evacuation tags, free of charge, he said.
Napa County introduced evacuation tags after the 2017 fires, when first responders spent considerable time trying to confirm that properties in harm's way had been evacuated, the county wrote on its website. Residents are asked to hang tags on their mailbox, doorway or property after evacuating.
“When we see these hanging, we’ll know these people are safe,” said Undersheriff Jon Crawford late last year.
Residents may pick up multiple tags, Wofford said. Some may want additional tags for large properties, multiple properties, tenants, or friends and family.
Evacuation tags can be picked up from:
Napa
• Cal Fire Napa Station: 1820 Monticello Road, 707-253-4940
• Napa County District Attorney’s Office: 1127 First St., Ste. C, 707-253-4211
• Napa County Sheriff’s Office: 1535 Airport Blvd., 707-253-4440
• Soda Canyon Store: 4006 Silverado Trail, 707-252-0285
• Vineburg Deli: 1810 Monticello Road, 707-690-9782
St. Helena
• St. Helena Hospital: 10 Woodland Road, 707-963-361
• St. Helena Police Department: 1480 Main St., 707-967-2850
Calistoga
• Cal Fire St. Helena Fire Station: 3535 Saint Helena Highway N, 707-967-1467
• Calistoga Police Department: 1235 Washington St., 707-942-2810
Yountville
• Yountville Town Hall: 6550 Yount St., 707-944-8851
Angwin
• Angwin Volunteer Fire Station: 275 College Ave., 707-965-2468
• College Market: 15 Angwin Plaza, 707-965-6321
Gordon Valley
• Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit: Gordon Valley, 1345 Wooden Valley Crossroad, 707-428-2050
Lake Berryessa
• Capell Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 1193 Capell Valley Road, 707-252-8434
• Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit - Spanish Flat, 4454 Knoxville Road, 707-966-2344
• U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Visitor Center: 5520 Knoxville Road 707-966-2111
Pope Valley
• Pope Valley Post Office: 5850 Pope Valley Road, 800-275-8771
• Pope Valley Volunteer Fire Department Substation Berryessa Estates: 2386 Stagecoach Canyon Road, 707-965-2944
Mt. Veeder
• Dry Creek/Lokoya Volunteer Fire Station: 5900 Dry Creek Road, 707-944-1562