Napa’s aspiring firefighters earned big marks at a statewide academy of 150 fire explorers.
Austin Cowan took the top spot as academy chief, and Chase Dombrowski and Tyler Ellena were chosen to be battalion chiefs. Explorer Cadets Trevor Ellena, Audrey Johnson, Mason Lemieux and Mathew Michelon also participated in the weeklong training.
This marks the first year that a Napa fire explorer has secured the academy chief spot.
The California Fire Exploring Academy allows fire explorers a chance to learn from top instructors, and get state certifications in fire control, auto-extrication and rope rescue, said Napa Fire Captain Eric Mortimer. Mortimer, an adviser for Napa’s fire explorer program, started his career in fire service as an explorer in American Canyon.
“It was pivotal for me,” he said.
Napa’s fire explorer program was created in 1977 and exists for young people aged 14 and 21. More than 20 fire departments employ firefighters who started in Napa’s fire explorer program, Mortimer said.
“There’s probably nothing better that they can do at their age to prepare themselves for a career in the fire service,” he said.
Explorers meet twice per month to learn and do drills, said Firefighter-Paramedic Ray Fields, an adviser of Napa’s program. Explorers also hold fundraisers that later enable them to go on trips, fire boats and to museums, he said.
Fundraisers also enable them to participate in the statewide academy, where prospective firefighters take night class and practice during the day, Fields said.
Being an explorer is about more than fighting fires, Fields said. It’s an opportunity to teach young people commitment, dedication and integrity.
“You are giving back to the community, you are, in my mind, getting ahold of the youth at a young age … and just give them some guidance,” he said.
Mortimer echoed Fields’s sentiment. As a young person, Mortimer said he hung out with a rowdy crowd and had started to get in trouble.
He credits the fire explorer program with helping him turn his life back around. Mortimer learned confidence, respect and chain-of-command, he said. Those kinds of skills apply to any job, not just jobs in the fire service, Mortimer said.
And while the fire explorers program helps the Napa Fire Department potentially develop its next generation of firefighters, Fields also sees it as an opportunity to give back.
“I had a ton of help when I was getting started, so I feel obligated to do the same thing,” he said. “I enjoy it, so that makes it even easier.”