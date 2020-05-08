You are the owner of this article.
Napa Fire extinguishes clothing fire in parking lot

Napa Fire responded early Friday morning to a pile of clothing and garbage set on fire in a parking lot.

Engines responded at 2:30 a.m. to a small blaze in a parking space at 1055 Freeway Drive. Clothing had been taken from a recycling bin -- the second incident of this type at this location recently, the department said.

The fire was put out. No structures were damaged, the department reported. 

