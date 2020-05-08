Napa Fire extinguishes clothing fire in parking lot

-
Napa Fire responded early Friday morning to a pile of clothing and garbage set on fire in a parking lot.
Engines responded at 2:30 a.m. to a small blaze in a parking space at 1055 Freeway Drive. Clothing had been taken from a recycling bin -- the second incident of this type at this location recently, the department said.
The fire was put out. No structures were damaged, the department reported.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Kevin Courtney
City Editor
Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.
