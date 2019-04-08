The Napa Fire Department has received a $15,000 grant to purchase new suits for fighting wildfires.
The grant was awarded by the California Fire Foundation and funded by a Pacific Gas & Electric Company donation, and allowed the department to purchase 38 new sets of suits. That's enough to outfit two-thirds of Napa firefighters, said Batallion Chief Charlie Rhodes.
Fighting wildfires calls for a lighter type of gear that's easier on the body than the outfits used when responding to a building fire, he said. The new suits, known as Wildland Personal Protective Equipment, are brighter and feature reflective material that make it easier to see firefighters. Crews may also wear the new gear in certain rescue situations.
The department's wildfire protective gear was out-of-date, but budgetary limits kept it from purchasing new equipment. The California Fire Foundation grant seemed like an opportunity to possibly get the new gear soon, ahead of the next wildfire season, Rhodes said.
"That kind of helped us catch up a bit," he said.
The Napa Fire Department was one of 65 departments awarded the grant for wildfire prevention and mitigation efforts, said Brittany Trudeau, program manager of the California Fire Foundation. Most awardees were in Northern California and many bought new protective gear, like Napa Fire.
Others wanted funding for items such as wood chippers or utility vehicles that can be driven to dense forest areas, she said. The Benicia Fire Department even proposed to rent goats to clear brush, Trudeau said.
The foundation aims to serve firefighters, and their families and communities, she said.
"This was just really a perfect fit and it covered two of our three main mission areas" by helping firefighters do a better job of protecting their communities, Trudeau said.
This is not Napa Fire's first time working with the foundation.
The department is one of 86 that participate in California Fire Foundation's Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency, or SAVE, program that provides $250 gift cards to disaster victims. Last year Napa Fire handed out SAVE gift cards to Butte County residents affected by the Camp Fire.