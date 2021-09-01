Napa Fire: Man critically injured by collapse of garage under demolition

A man has been hospitalized with major injuries he suffered in the collapse of a wooden garage Wednesday morning, Napa Fire reported.
At 9:20 a.m., dispatchers were notified of the collapse beside a house in the first block of Randolph Street. A man working on the demolition of a garage on his property was trapped in the wreckage, according to Napa Fire spokesperson Matt Colburn.
Firefighters began arriving within four minutes and took about 10 minutes to free the man from the rubble using extrication equipment and chain saws, Colburn said.
The man, who was believed to be in his 50s, was taken by ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what Napa Fire described as major injuries.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com