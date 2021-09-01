 Skip to main content
Napa Fire: Man critically injured by collapse of garage under demolition

Garage collapse in Napa

A man working on the demolition of a garage on Randolph Street was seriously injured Wednesday morning when the wooden structure collapsed on him, according to Napa Fire.

 Howard Yune, Register

A man has been hospitalized with major injuries he suffered in the collapse of a wooden garage Wednesday morning, Napa Fire reported.

At 9:20 a.m., dispatchers were notified of the collapse beside a house in the first block of Randolph Street. A man working on the demolition of a garage on his property was trapped in the wreckage, according to Napa Fire spokesperson Matt Colburn.

Firefighters began arriving within four minutes and took about 10 minutes to free the man from the rubble using extrication equipment and chain saws, Colburn said.

The man, who was believed to be in his 50s, was taken by ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what Napa Fire described as major injuries.

Napa County Interim Fire Chief Jason Martin and Napa County Office of Emergency Officer Kevin Wasiewski discusses Napa County's new evacuation tool Zonehaven. Video courtesy of Napa County Facebook Live, Aug. 18, 2021

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

