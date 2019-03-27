A 24-year-old man was injured around 9 p.m. Tuesday after falling 20 feet from a light pole on the Third Street Bridge, fire officials say.
He was transferred to Queen of the Valley hospital and is expected to recover, according to the Napa Fire Department.
The young man was with friends, walking to downtown Napa from Stone Brewing via the Third Street Bridge, when he jumped atop the handrail onto a light pole and attempted to swing around, officials say. He lost his grip and plunged 20 feet to the walkway below.
He suffered moderate injuries and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, according to Napa Fire. Officials at the scene say they believed he may have broken bones.