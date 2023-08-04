A vegetation fire flared up shortly after 2 p.m. northwest of the city of Napa, Cal Fire reported.
The blaze was reported off the 3200 block of Partrick Road, according to Tyree Zander, the Cal Fire spokesperson in St. Helena.
Flames had spread to about 2 acres, but their forward progress had stopped within a half hour, Zander reported.
No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported. Cal Fire advised those driving through the area to use caution and yield to emergency vehicles.
#PartrickFire - UPDATE - The fire is approximately 2 acres and the forward progress has been stopped. Firefighters will be in the area for the next few hours working on containment and putting out hot spots. #CALFIRE #CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/s6FwuVo2Rp— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 4, 2023