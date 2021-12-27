Napa Fire performs Christmas Day water rescue

Three city of Napa firefighters spent Christmas morning saving two lives amid stormy weather on a slough south of American Canyon.
A brother and sister — both adults — were canoeing in the sloughs, possibly going duck hunting. Between a storm cell and a high tide, the canoe took on water and capsized, Fire Department spokesperson Matt Colburn said.
The siblings were wearing waders that became heavy with water. They clung to the canoe.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
The U.S. Coast Guard would usually send a helicopter to the scene and pick up the victims from the water using a line. But the helicopter couldn’t fly amid the storm and the Coast Guard turned to the Napa Fire Department swift water rescue team.
At 8:49 a.m., Napa dispatch received the call from the Coast Guard. Firefighters Jeff Squibb and Kurt Nylander and Cpt. Brian Davis responded, driving to Vallejo with lights and siren on and launching about 9:15 a.m.
Using a shallow-hull rigid inflatable vessel, the team located the canoe and took the siblings to shore. The adult female was transported to the hospital for hypothermia and the adult male was released at the scene with minor injuries, Colburn said.
People are also reading…
Both the male and female had life jackets. Colburn said the situation might have been far worse otherwise and he sees a lesson here for boaters.
“Even if you are an experienced swimmer, definitely bring your life vest,” Colburn said. “This family, they weren’t expecting to capsize. Then your body hits that cold water, your body locks up.”
The swift water rescue team has two rigid inflatable vessels and a larger, heavier boat. The Coast Guard has worked with the team in the past and requested a specific shallow-hulled boat designed for navigating rivers and sloughs.
“It was great having a level of trust, based on our department and rescue team,” Colburn said.
Agencies involved in the rescue were the Napa Fire Department, the Coast Guard, Vallejo Fire Department and Medic Ambulance.
Barry Eberling's memorable Napa Valley Register stories from 2021
Here are Napa Valley Register reporter Barry Eberling's memorable stories of 2021, from mysterious ruins in wetlands to a 1970s subdivision seeing its first million-dollar homes.
A concrete shell of a building amid Napa County's marshlands once was the place where radio workers tracked Soviet Sputniks and picked up the …
Berryessa Highlands is a small, rural community near Lake Berryessa that lost a third of its homes to the 2020 Hennessey Fire. The community f…
Workers in 2021 reconfigured the Highway 12/Interstate 80 ramp to try to end some of the region's biggest traffic backups.
It's a jolt to old-timers when their Napa subdivision has two homes sell for a million dollars.
Napa County is a amid a deep drought, even as Lake Curry reservoir in a remote corner sits unused. Why?
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A new Napa 'hangout': Barnhouse Napa Brews opens on Clinton Street.
Lake Curry is a reservoir in Napa County owned by Vallejo that hasn't been used since 1992.
The city of Napa planning commission has recommended the Napa City Council allow retail sales of cannabis to adults 21 or older in the city.
Napa-based falconer establishes Professional Falconers Association to share resources, set industry standards
A nonprofit trade association of falconry-based businesses and professional falconers, the PFA will offer a series of member benefits for thos…
NVUSD's board of education is slated to vote Dec. 9 whether to approve the charter school, which would open next August in downtown Napa.
Napa County will spend up to $800,000 to stabilize a landslide and will try to bill the landowner.
At the annual Emeril Lagasse Foundation wine auction and gala, a bottle of wine from Coombsville sold for a whopping $1 million, with proceeds…
Surprise! This frontline healthcare worker and her fiance won their 'dream' wedding at Napa's Meritage Resort.
Napa homeless community is being evicted from a longtime camp called The Bowl.
Napa's Shackford's kitchen store is closing its retail shop and moving online.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.