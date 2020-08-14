You have permission to edit this article.
Napa Fire rescues man who fell into creek

A man was rescued by the Napa Fire Department Thursday afternoon after he tumbled into the creek along Kansas Avenue, north of South Napa Marketplace.

The man, described as a transient, fell about 10 feet into shallow water, said Capt. Ty Becerra. 

He was rescued using ropes and taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with minor injuries, Becerra said.

The incident occurred behind the informal labor lot on Kansas.

