Napa Fire responded to an early morning structure fire call on Saturday and assisted a local family in rescuing their pets while crews battled the blaze.
Napa Fire dispatched one engine to the 1600 block of Spruce Street in downtown Napa at 3:35 a.m. for a smoke investigation, said Napa Fire Capt. Steve Becker. While en route to the scene, additional calls reported a structure fire at the same location. Two additional engines, a ladder truck, a squad unit and a battalion chief were dispatched to the scene.
All residents were safely out of the home when fire crews arrived. The fire originated in the garage, and crews were able to confine the flames to the garage "after an intense 15 minute fire fight," Napa Fire reported on its Facebook page. The fire did not extend into the main living quarters of the residence.
You have free articles remaining.
Capt. Becker said firefighters assisted in removing pets from the home, but had no specifics on how many pets or what types of pets were rescued; however he reported the family pets were uninjured.
No residents or members of Napa Fire were injured in the incident.
The incident is still under investigation.