Napa Fire responds to flames coming from a residential chimney

Napa Fire dispatch four engines and a truck company to a report Sunday afternoon of a house fire on the 2900 block of Redwood Road.
Firefighters discovered a buildup of creosote in the home's chimney that was burning. The owner had been attempting reduce creosote by using a special log manufactured for this purpose, the fire department said.
The 2 p.m. fire was extinguished, with no damage to the chimney or the home, the fire department said.
