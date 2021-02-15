Napa Fire responds to flames coming from a residential chimney

Napa Fire dispatch four engines and a truck company to a report Sunday afternoon of a house fire on the 2900 block of Redwood Road.

Firefighters discovered a buildup of creosote in the home's chimney that was burning. The owner had been attempting reduce creosote by using a special log manufactured for this purpose, the fire department said.

The 2 p.m. fire was extinguished, with no damage to the chimney or the home, the fire department said.

