Napa Fire sends 4 paramedics and EMTs to SoCal hospital hit by COVID crush

Four Napa firefighters with medical skills were dispatched this week to help a Southern California hospital deal with a surge of COVID patients.
The state’s Office of Emergency Services put in a request for volunteers who will be pulling 12-hour shifts at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, said Fire Capt. Erik Mortimore.
This is comparable to what happens during wildfire season when fire departments across California share firefighters to help deal with threats that exceed local resources, Mortimore said. Only in this case, it’s an unprecedented public health emergency, not a wildfire, he said.
Conditions at Los Angeles County hospitals have been worsening since New Year’s, with health care providers scrambling for extra resources to handle the surge of COVID patients.
The Napa paramedics and emergency medical technicians will be utilizing the skills that they employ every day when responding to medical calls in Napa, only they will be in a hospital setting, Mortimore said.
Mortimore said the Napa contingent was helping nurses triage incoming patients, taking vital signs, starting IVs and making medical assessments.
“Hospitals are short-staffed with the influx of patients they have,” Mortimore said of Southern California which has the state’s highest COVID patient counts.
Napa Fire is able to backfill the shifts that these four firefighters would have worked, Mortimore said. During fire season, Napa Fire often has as many as 10 firefighters dispatched for special duty, he noted.
“They’re down there doing good work,” said Mortimore, who said the four firefighters were staying in a hotel during their 12 hours off duty each day.
All four had already received their first shots of a COVID vaccine before state OES put in the request for medical volunteers, he said.
While working at Huntington Memorial, the Napa paramedics and EMTs will be “gowning up, wearing their masks. They will be taking all kinds of precautions when they’re down there,” Mortimore said.
Napa Fire is developing a protocol for how to handle these volunteers at the end of their three-week stint so there is no risk of their transmitting COVID to the public when they return to Napa, he said.
