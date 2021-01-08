Napa Fire sends 4 paramedics and EMTs to SoCal hospital hit by COVID crush

Napa Fire is able to backfill the shifts that these four firefighters would have worked, Mortimore said. During fire season, Napa Fire often has as many as 10 firefighters dispatched for special duty, he noted.

“They’re down there doing good work,” said Mortimore, who said the four firefighters were staying in a hotel during their 12 hours off duty each day.

All four had already received their first shots of a COVID vaccine before state OES put in the request for medical volunteers, he said.

While working at Huntington Memorial, the Napa paramedics and EMTs will be “gowning up, wearing their masks. They will be taking all kinds of precautions when they’re down there,” Mortimore said.

Napa Fire is developing a protocol for how to handle these volunteers at the end of their three-week stint so there is no risk of their transmitting COVID to the public when they return to Napa, he said.

