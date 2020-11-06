Napa fire victims may be eligible for SBA loans

U.S. Small Business Administration has set aside more than $40 million in federal disaster loans for California businesses and residents impacted by wildfires that occurred Aug. 14 – Sept. 26.

Businesses may qualify for $2.7 million in loans, while $37.4 million has been set aside for residents to help rebuild and recover from this disaster.

Businesses and residents are eligible in 13 counties, including Napa, Solano and Sonoma. Those who sustained damages are encouraged to register prior to the Nov. 23 deadline with the Federal Emergency Management Agency at www.disasterassistance.gov.

SBA continues to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants at a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center and Virtual Business Recovery Center seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST at FOCWAssistance@sba.gov or calling (800) 659-2955.