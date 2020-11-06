Napa fire victims may be eligible for SBA loans

U.S. Small Business Administration has set aside more than $40 million in federal disaster loans for California businesses and residents impacted by wildfires that occurred Aug. 14 – Sept. 26.
Businesses may qualify for $2.7 million in loans, while $37.4 million has been set aside for residents to help rebuild and recover from this disaster.
Businesses and residents are eligible in 13 counties, including Napa, Solano and Sonoma. Those who sustained damages are encouraged to register prior to the Nov. 23 deadline with the Federal Emergency Management Agency at www.disasterassistance.gov.
SBA continues to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants at a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center and Virtual Business Recovery Center seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST at FOCWAssistance@sba.gov or calling (800) 659-2955.
Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. The SBA can also lend additional funds to help business and residents with the cost of making improvements that protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.
Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage. The deadline to apply for economic injury is May 24, 2021.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace their damaged or destroyed primary residence. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
Interest rates can be as low as 3% for businesses, 2.75% for private nonprofit organizations and 1.188% for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
Watch Now: How to deal with disappointment especially during Election Week
Here are images of the Glass Fire's aftermath in Deer Park
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.